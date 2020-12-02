Dr. Robert Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Weiss, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Weiss, MD
Dr. Robert Weiss, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They completed their residency with Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Dr. Weiss works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Weiss' Office Locations
-
1
The Connecticut Ctr Advncd ENT761 Main Ave Ste 120, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 845-2244
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weiss?
Yes, excellent place, very clean and Dr. Wise is the best.
About Dr. Robert Weiss, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Chinese
- 1538241484
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss works at
Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Tinnitus, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weiss speaks Chinese.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.