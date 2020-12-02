See All Otolaryngologists in Norwalk, CT
Dr. Robert Weiss, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.9 (63)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robert Weiss, MD

Dr. Robert Weiss, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They completed their residency with Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Dr. Weiss works at The Connecticut Ctr Advncd ENT in Norwalk, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weiss' Office Locations

    The Connecticut Ctr Advncd ENT
    761 Main Ave Ste 120, Norwalk, CT 06851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 845-2244

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital
  • Norwalk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Balance Testing Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Bullous Myringitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Congenital Deafness Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Infection in Infant Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Nasal Packing for Epitaxis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Chevron Icon
Otorrhea Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Runny Nose Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibular Neuritis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Dec 02, 2020
    Yes, excellent place, very clean and Dr. Wise is the best.
    — Dec 02, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Weiss, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1538241484
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Internship
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Dr. Robert Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weiss works at The Connecticut Ctr Advncd ENT in Norwalk, CT. View the full address on Dr. Weiss’s profile.

    Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Tinnitus, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

