Overview of Dr. Robert Welch, MD

Dr. Robert Welch, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisc Med School Of Madison and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Welch works at Duly Health and Care - Official in Naperville, IL with other offices in Lemont, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.