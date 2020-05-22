Dr. Robert Welik, MDPA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Welik, MDPA
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Welik, MDPA
Dr. Robert Welik, MDPA is a Nephrology Specialist in Cumberland, MD.
Dr. Welik works at
Dr. Welik's Office Locations
Maureen Conroy D.o. & Tom Hartsuch M.d.919 Seton Dr, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (301) 777-7011
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center
- Garrett Regional Medical Center
- Potomac Valley Hospital
- UPMC Western Maryland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had somewhat of an emergency. They took me the same day and I got my medication very quickly. I would definitely recommend!
About Dr. Robert Welik, MDPA
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
- 1437199379
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Welik has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Welik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welik, there are benefits to both methods.