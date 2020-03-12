Dr. Welliver has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Welliver, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Welliver, MD
Dr. Robert Welliver, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Welliver works at
Dr. Welliver's Office Locations
Urological Institute of Neny23 Hackett Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-3341
Albany Med Ent - Clifton Park1783 Route 9 Ste 205, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 262-3341
Albany Medical Center - South Clinical25 Hackett Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-2592
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
recently had surgery couldnt be more satisfied,dr welliver is one of kind.would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Welliver, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Welliver accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Welliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Welliver has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Welliver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Welliver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welliver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welliver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welliver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.