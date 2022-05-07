See All Dermatologists in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Robert Weltman, MD

Dermatology
3.4 (24)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Weltman, MD is a Dermatologist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.

Dr. Weltman works at Water's Edge Dermatology in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Sebastian, FL, Vero Beach, FL, Titusville, FL and Palm Bay, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Water's Edge Dermatology
    1705 Berglund Ln Ste 102, Melbourne, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Water's Edge Dermatology
    7765 144th St Unit 1, Sebastian, FL 32958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 388-3551
  3. 3
    Water's Edge Dermatology
    805 37th Pl, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 257-7373
  4. 4
    Titusville Office
    1655 Jess Parrish Ct, Titusville, FL 32796 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 299-7333
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  5. 5
    Melbourne Office
    3021 W Eau Gallie Blvd Ste 102, Melbourne, FL 32934 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 299-7333
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  6. 6
    Palm Bay Office
    490 Centre Lake Dr NE Ste 201B, Palm Bay, FL 32907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 299-7333
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  7. 7
    Sebastian Office
    1627 Us-1 Ste 207, Sebastian, FL 32958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 299-7333

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Acne
Mole Evaluation
Dermatitis
Acne
Mole Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Weltman, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720119928
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York University Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ny Hosp-Cornell U Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Weltman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weltman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weltman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weltman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Weltman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weltman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weltman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weltman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

