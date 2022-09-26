Overview of Dr. Robert Wendel, MD

Dr. Robert Wendel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Wendel works at Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.