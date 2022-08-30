Dr. Robert Wenham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wenham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Wenham, MD
Dr. Robert Wenham, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.
Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation Outpatient Center at McKinley Campus10920 Mckinley Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 692-4123
Vascular and Interventional Radiology12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 692-4291
Experience & Treatment Frequency
On time and very good discussion. He is easier to talk to than most physicians. Kind and compassionate.
About Dr. Robert Wenham, MD
- Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1295740645
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Brigham and Womens Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Hospital Affiliations
- Moffitt Cancer Center
Dr. Wenham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wenham accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wenham using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wenham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wenham has seen patients for Peritoneal Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wenham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wenham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wenham.
