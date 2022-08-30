See All Oncologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Robert Wenham, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Wenham, MD

Oncology
4.4 (20)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Robert Wenham, MD

Dr. Robert Wenham, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.

Dr. Wenham works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peritoneal Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wenham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation Outpatient Center at McKinley Campus
    10920 Mckinley Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 692-4123
  2. 2
    Vascular and Interventional Radiology
    12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 692-4291

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peritoneal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Gynecologic Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Gynecologic Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Gestational Trophoblastic Tumor Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Dissection for Endometrial Cancer (Uterine Cancer) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wenham?

    Aug 30, 2022
    On time and very good discussion. He is easier to talk to than most physicians. Kind and compassionate.
    — Aug 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Wenham, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Wenham, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wenham to family and friends

    Dr. Wenham's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wenham

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Wenham, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Wenham, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1295740645
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Moffitt Cancer Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Wenham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wenham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wenham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wenham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wenham works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Wenham’s profile.

    Dr. Wenham has seen patients for Peritoneal Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wenham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wenham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wenham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wenham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wenham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.