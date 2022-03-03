Dr. Robert E Wenz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wenz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert E Wenz, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert E Wenz, MD
Dr. Robert E Wenz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Canfield, OH. They completed their fellowship with Kresge Eye Inst-Wayne State U
Dr. Wenz works at
Dr. Wenz's Office Locations
Vitreo-Retinal Consultants, Inc.45 Manor Hill Dr Ste 200, Canfield, OH 44406 Directions (330) 533-8851Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:45pm
Vitreo-Retinal Consultants, Inc.3135 Highland Rd Ste A, Hermitage, PA 16148 Directions (724) 346-4180Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Vitreo-Retinal Consultants, Inc.8140 Norton Pkwy # 230, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 918-7417
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough exam and explanation of findings. Office is run very efficiently.
About Dr. Robert E Wenz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kresge Eye Inst-Wayne State U
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr
- UPMC Mercy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wenz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wenz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wenz has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wenz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wenz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wenz.
