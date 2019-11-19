See All Podiatric Surgeons in Hernando, MS
Dr. Robert Wenzler, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.6 (23)
Map Pin Small Hernando, MS
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robert Wenzler, DPM

Dr. Robert Wenzler, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Hernando, MS. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County.

Dr. Wenzler works at Foot Health Centers in Hernando, MS with other offices in New Albany, MS and Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wenzler's Office Locations

    Foot Health Centers
    1558 MONTEITH AVE, Hernando, MS 38632 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 449-3663
    Foot Health Centers
    200 State Highway 30 W Fl 5, New Albany, MS 38652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 538-2551
    Foot Health Centers
    928 Goodman Rd E Ste D, Southaven, MS 38671 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 470-4608

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Tennessee
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • QualChoice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 19, 2019
    Friendly receptionist Clean office Dr. Wenzler takes time to talk with you and explain what he is doing to your feet.
    BJ — Nov 19, 2019
    About Dr. Robert Wenzler, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518999630
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kennedy Meml Hosp-UMDNJ
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Tennessee, Memphis
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Wenzler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wenzler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wenzler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wenzler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wenzler has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wenzler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wenzler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wenzler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wenzler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wenzler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

