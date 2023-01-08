Dr. Wertheimer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Wertheimer, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Wertheimer, MD
Dr. Robert Wertheimer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Caldwell, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Wertheimer's Office Locations
Essex Eye Physicians LLC195 Fairfield Ave Ste 4B, West Caldwell, NJ 07006 Directions (973) 228-4990Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Essex Eye Physicians213 PARK ST, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 744-7457
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very patient
About Dr. Robert Wertheimer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1972692598
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Hospital and Medical Center (New York)
- Montefiore Hospital and Medical Center (New York)
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wertheimer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wertheimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wertheimer has seen patients for Floaters, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wertheimer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wertheimer speaks Italian and Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Wertheimer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wertheimer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wertheimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wertheimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.