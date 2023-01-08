Overview of Dr. Robert Wertheimer, MD

Dr. Robert Wertheimer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Caldwell, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Wertheimer works at Essex Eye Physicians in West Caldwell, NJ with other offices in Montclair, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.