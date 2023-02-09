Overview of Dr. Robert Wertz II, MD

Dr. Robert Wertz II, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Wertz II works at Oaa Orthopaedic Specialists in Allentown, PA with other offices in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.