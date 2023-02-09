See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Allentown, PA
Dr. Robert Wertz II, MD

Pain Medicine
4.7 (150)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Wertz II, MD

Dr. Robert Wertz II, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.

Dr. Wertz II works at Oaa Orthopaedic Specialists in Allentown, PA with other offices in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wertz II's Office Locations

    Orthopaedic Associates of Allentown
    250 Cetronia Rd Ste 303, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 973-6200
    Rehabilitation Servicesaemrick Blvd.
    2901 Emrick Blvd, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 973-6200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 150 ratings
    Patient Ratings (150)
    5 Star
    (136)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Feb 09, 2023
    The wait was a little long but all of the nurses were very nice and accommodating.
    Connie Schmehl — Feb 09, 2023
    About Dr. Robert Wertz II, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Lancaster Gen Hospital
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Wertz II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wertz II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wertz II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wertz II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wertz II has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wertz II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    150 patients have reviewed Dr. Wertz II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wertz II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wertz II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wertz II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

