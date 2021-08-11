See All Ophthalmologists in Biddeford, ME
Dr. Robert Westcot II, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (4)
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Westcot II, MD

Dr. Robert Westcot II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Biddeford, ME. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Southern Maine Health Care.

They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Westcot II's Office Locations

    22 W Cole Rd, Biddeford, ME 04005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 284-5880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Maine Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Aug 11, 2021
    Developed an eye infection during my vacation time at Ocean Park. With Dr. Westcot's professional expertise and seeing me the same day as I telephoned for an appointment, I am very delighted to report my situation is on the mend, and it is all thanks to Dr. Westcot! Many thanks again for seeing me so quickly and prescribing the proper medication to aid in my eye recovery. Happy Summer. All my best, Carolyn P.
    Carolyn Picano — Aug 11, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Westcot II, MD

    Ophthalmology
    43 years of experience
    English
    1013986033
    UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Westcot II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Westcot II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Westcot II has seen patients for Migraine and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Westcot II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Westcot II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westcot II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westcot II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westcot II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

