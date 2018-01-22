Overview of Dr. Robert Wetmore, MD

Dr. Robert Wetmore, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Wetmore works at Trinity Health Of New England in Waterbury, CT with other offices in Middlebury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.