Dr. Wettstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Wettstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Wettstein, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Wettstein works at
Locations
Robert M Wettstein, MD401 Shady Ave Ste B103, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (412) 661-0300
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Wettstein, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wettstein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wettstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wettstein. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wettstein.
