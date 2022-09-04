Dr. Robert Wetzel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wetzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Wetzel, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Wetzel, MD
Dr. Robert Wetzel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Voorhees, NJ.

Dr. Wetzel's Office Locations
Cooper Primary and Specialty Care at Voorhees900 Centennial Blvd Ste 202, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
I’m so happy to have came across Dr Wetzel, he’s truly a great doc. He listens to what I have to say and is down to Earth. I will be continuing my care with him and would recommend you do the same.
About Dr. Robert Wetzel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1740774983
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wetzel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wetzel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wetzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wetzel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wetzel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wetzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wetzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.