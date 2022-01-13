Dr. Robert Wheatley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheatley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Wheatley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Wheatley, MD
Dr. Robert Wheatley, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University Of Louisville|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center, Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Wheatley works at
Dr. Wheatley's Office Locations
-
1
Centennial Heart - Patterson St2400 Patterson St Ste 502, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 219-7402Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Tennessee Heart and Vascular - Hendersonville353 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 300C, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (629) 219-7405Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wheatley?
Always listens and responds to my needs, stays on the problem until it's resolved. He is the best and I feel like he cares for me.
About Dr. Robert Wheatley, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1558461970
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Atlanta Ga|Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory University - Atlanta
- University Of Louisville|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wheatley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wheatley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wheatley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wheatley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wheatley works at
Dr. Wheatley has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wheatley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
148 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheatley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheatley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wheatley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wheatley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.