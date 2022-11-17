Overview of Dr. Robert Whitaker Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Whitaker Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Whitaker Jr works at Novant Health Pinnacle Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy - Salisbury in Salisbury, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.