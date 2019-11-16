Dr. Robert White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert White, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert White, MD
Dr. Robert White, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White's Office Locations
Executive Health and Wellness Center8463 W Lake Mead Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 780-6681Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Plan of Nevada
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- One Health
- Preferred Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert White, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Polish and Spanish
- 1740208834
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy Medical Center Of Southern Nevada
- University Medical Center Of Southern Nevada
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White speaks Polish and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.