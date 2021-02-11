See All Plastic Surgeons in Round Rock, TX
Dr. Robert Whitfield, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (69)
Map Pin Small Round Rock, TX
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Whitfield, MD

Dr. Robert Whitfield, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock and St. David's Medical Center.

Dr. Whitfield works at Robert Whitfield, MD, FACS in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Lakeway, TX, West Lake Hills, TX and Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Whitfield's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Office
    7200 Wyoming Springs Dr, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 785-2832
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Robert Whitfield MD Professional Limited Liability Company
    200 Medical Pkwy Ste 380, Lakeway, TX 78738 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 785-2832
  3. 3
    Robert Whitfield, MD, FACS
    3423 Bee Caves Rd Ste A202, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 785-2832
  4. 4
    Dr. Robert Whitfield, MD
    2530 Walsh Tarlton Ln Ste 100, Austin, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
  • St. David's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Absent Breasts and Nipples
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation
Benign Tumor
Absent Breasts and Nipples
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation
Benign Tumor

Treatment frequency



Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
BodyTite Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat BodyTite
BRCA1 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
BRCA2 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
FaceTite Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat FaceTite
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Blemishes Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vaginal Pain Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 11, 2021
    My journey with Dr. Whitfield began 2 almost 3 years ago. I am 42 years old and had my first breast augmentation at 19 years old. The first 2 breast augmentation's I had were the 2 that started my, "Chi-Chi Journey From Hades " When I sought out a surgeon to attempt to help me achieve the breasts I had in high school, I stumbled upon Dr Whitfield's Website and Thank's to Jesus and my impeccable timing I am UNBELIEVABLY thankful that I did! Dr Whitfield was dealt a serious set of breast that had seen their better days. The truth is, I knew my breast had been damaged badly from the 1st 2 surgeries, but I didn't know the FULL extent of the damaged and the miracle I was asking of Dr. Whitfield. Dr. Whitfield and his staff are beyond an amazing team but the TRULY CARE ABOUT THE WHOLE PERSON! Dr. Whitfield is methodical to watch as the consultation process begins and his brain immediately begins to involve and include you in your treatment from start to finish. Dr. Whitfield is an unbelievab
    — Feb 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Whitfield, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891747341
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Nevada School of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Whitfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whitfield has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whitfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitfield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

