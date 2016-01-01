Dr. Robert Wicks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wicks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Wicks, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Wicks, MD
Dr. Robert Wicks, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from John Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Wicks works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wicks' Office Locations
-
1
Miami Neuroscience Institute8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 407W, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wicks?
About Dr. Robert Wicks, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1881985323
Education & Certifications
- BARROW NEUROLOGICAL INSTITUTE
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- John Hopkins University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wicks accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wicks using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wicks works at
Dr. Wicks has seen patients for Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wicks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wicks has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wicks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.