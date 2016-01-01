Overview of Dr. Robert Wicks, MD

Dr. Robert Wicks, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from John Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Wicks works at Miami Neuroscience Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.