Dr. Robert Wiencek, MD
Dr. Robert Wiencek, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Wiencek, MD
Dr. Robert Wiencek, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Wiencek works at
Dr. Wiencek's Office Locations
-
1
St Rose - Stanford Clinic7190 S Cimarron Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 675-3240
-
2
St. Rose Stanford Clinics2865 Siena Heights Dr Ste 300, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 616-6580
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Wiencek?
He saved my life when no one else would.
About Dr. Robert Wiencek, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1609902279
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Thoracic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiencek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiencek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiencek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiencek works at
Dr. Wiencek has seen patients for Thoracentesis, Port Placements or Replacements and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiencek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wiencek speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiencek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiencek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiencek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiencek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.