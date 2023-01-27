See All Ophthalmologists in Asheville, NC
Dr. Robert Wiggins Jr, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (298)
39 years of experience

Dr. Robert Wiggins Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.

Dr. Wiggins Jr works at Asheville Eye Associates in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Extraocular Muscle Surgery and Strabismus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Asheville Eye Associates
    8 Medical Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 518-2184
    Monday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mission Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Strabismus Surgery
Vision Screening
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Strabismus Surgery
Vision Screening

Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Monovision Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 298 ratings
    Patient Ratings (298)
    5 Star
    (282)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 27, 2023
    wonderful
    Bonnie P. — Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. Robert Wiggins Jr, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1740261155
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke Eye Ctr
    • Fell-Baylor
    • University of North Carolina Hospitals
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
    • Ophthalmology
