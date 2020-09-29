See All General Surgeons in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Robert Wilcox, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Colorado Springs, CO
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Wilcox, MD

Dr. Robert Wilcox, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Obesity Medicine. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital, Penrose Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and UCHealth Memorial Hospital North.

Dr. Wilcox works at Memorial Hospital Phys Group in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wilcox's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Hospital Phys Group
    1400 E Boulder St, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 365-5420
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Pikes Peak Reflux and Weight Loss Surgery PLLC
    9475 Briar Village Pt Ste 225, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 377-3477
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Parker Adventist Hospital
  • Penrose Hospital
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Barrett's Esophagus

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bravo pH Testing Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
LINX® Reflux Management System Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 29, 2020
    Dr. Wilcox is a highly skilled surgeon who truly cares about his patients. He is kind, considerate, respectful, compassionate and through. Dr. Wilcox performed 3 surgeries on me, during every visit with him I was treated with respect, he answered all my questions, and together we moved forward to make me healthier. If your desire is to lose weight, be healthy and feel better about yourself then I recommend you do that with Dr. Wilcox
    Camille Edgecomb — Sep 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Wilcox, MD
    About Dr. Robert Wilcox, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750359642
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Obesity Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Wilcox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilcox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilcox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilcox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilcox works at Memorial Hospital Phys Group in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Wilcox’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilcox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilcox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilcox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilcox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

