Dr. Robert Williams, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (7)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Williams, MD

Dr. Robert Williams, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tracy, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.

Dr. Williams works at Tracy Care Center in Tracy, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Williams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tracy Care Center
    2151 W Grant Line Rd, Tracy, CA 95377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 832-0535
  2. 2
    Sutter Gould - Tracy Eaton Family Practice
    445 W Eaton Ave, Tracy, CA 95376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 832-0535
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Medical Center
  • Sutter Tracy Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Influenza (Flu)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Insomnia
Influenza (Flu)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)

Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Influenza (Flu)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Bedwetting
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Tinea Versicolor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Valley Fever
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Robert Williams, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184682254
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams works at Tracy Care Center in Tracy, CA. View the full address on Dr. Williams’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

