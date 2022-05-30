Dr. Robert Willson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Willson, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Willson, MD
Dr. Robert Willson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Willson works at
Dr. Willson's Office Locations
-
1
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
-
2
Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions
-
3
Tufts Medical Center2148 Duluth Highway 120 Ste 112, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Willson?
Dr. Wilson is always informative, while providing comfort to the patient. I appreciate that he sees each of his patients in a timely manner. Dr. Wilson goes above and beyond for his patients.
About Dr. Robert Willson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1215223276
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Willson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Willson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Willson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willson works at
Dr. Willson has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Willson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.