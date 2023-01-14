Dr. Robert Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Wilson, MD
Dr. Robert Wilson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from Lsu Health Sciences Center, Shreveport and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and WK Bossier Health Center.
Children's Clinic Southwest LA2903 1st Ave, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 478-6480Wednesday8:30am - 4:30pm
WK Preferred Pediatrics2300 Hospital Dr Ste 120, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions (318) 212-7982Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Ochsner Medical Center
- WK Bossier Health Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I went in today with my non verbal, asd 6 year old daughter who hates going to the doctor. Dr. Wilson was very patient and understanding! He was kind and thorough. So happy to have had the opportunity to meet him! 10/10 would recommend!
- Pediatrics
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- Lsu Health Sciences Center Shreveport
- Lsu Health Sciences Center, Shreveport
- Pediatrics
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.