Dr. Robert Wilson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Wilson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Wilson, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street.
Dr. Wilson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lvpg Pain Specialists-1240 Cedar Crest1240 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 307, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (570) 621-4253
-
2
Pottsville Internists Associates100 Schuylkill Medical Plz Ste 206, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 621-5630
-
3
Lehigh Valley Hospital-muhlenberg2545 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 402-1757
-
4
Mitchell Clinicthe1259 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 317, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-1757
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?
He has given me a few epidurals over the last 8 years and I will not see any other physician. I have total trust. He is caring and more importantly, competent. Thank you Dr Wilson!!!
About Dr. Robert Wilson, DO
- Anesthesiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508854274
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.