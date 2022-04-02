Overview

Dr. Robert Wilson, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street.



Dr. Wilson works at Lvpg Pain Specialists-1240 Cedar Crest in Allentown, PA with other offices in Pottsville, PA and Bethlehem, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.