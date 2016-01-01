See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Robert Wilson, DO

Internal Medicine
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Wilson, DO

Dr. Robert Wilson, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Wilson works at P I Dentistry in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wilson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    P I Dentistry
    30 N Michigan Ave Ste 804, Chicago, IL 60602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 221-3483
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

About Dr. Robert Wilson, DO

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1932501954
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wilson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

