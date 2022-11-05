Dr. Robert Winchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Winchell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Winchell, MD is an Acute Care Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Acute Care Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Winchell works at
Locations
-
1
New York Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital170 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions (646) 962-8490
-
2
Weill Cornell Trauma, Burns, Acute and Critical Care525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 962-8477
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winchell?
Had a great visit with Dr winchell.Very informative. I was able to leave with all the answers I needed. I would recommend this doctor highly. I will keep in touch with him for future care.
About Dr. Robert Winchell, MD
- Acute Care Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346320538
Education & Certifications
- Ucsd Med Center
- Ucsd Med Center
- Ucsd Med Center
- YALE UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winchell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winchell works at
Dr. Winchell speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Winchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.