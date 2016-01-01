Dr. Robert Winchester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winchester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Winchester, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Winchester, MD
Dr. Robert Winchester, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with NEW YORK HOSPITAL
Dr. Winchester works at
Dr. Winchester's Office Locations
CUIMC/Russ Berrie Medical Science Pavilion1150 St. Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Winchester, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1013165521
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Winchester accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winchester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winchester works at
Dr. Winchester has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winchester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winchester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.