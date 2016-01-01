Dr. Winston has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Winston, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Winston, MD
Dr. Robert Winston, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.
Dr. Winston works at
Dr. Winston's Office Locations
-
1
Gelbart and Associates A Psychological Corp.3333 Skypark Dr Ste 220, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 257-5750
-
2
Lomita Psychiatry2081 Palos Verdes Dr N, Lomita, CA 90717 Directions (310) 325-6542
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winston?
About Dr. Robert Winston, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992805444
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winston works at
Dr. Winston speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Winston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.