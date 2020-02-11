Dr. Robert Witt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Witt, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Witt, MD
Dr. Robert Witt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Witt works at
Dr. Witt's Office Locations
-
1
Christiana Hospital4745 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 112, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 733-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Witt?
Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Witt, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
- 1659342582
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Witt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Witt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Witt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Witt works at
Dr. Witt has seen patients for Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland, Thyroid Lobectomy and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Witt speaks French.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Witt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.