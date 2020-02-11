Overview of Dr. Robert Witt, MD

Dr. Robert Witt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Witt works at CHRISTIANA HOSPITAL in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland, Thyroid Lobectomy and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.