Dr. Robert Wittler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Wittler, MD
Dr. Robert Wittler, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER and Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Wittler works at
Dr. Wittler's Office Locations
Wesley Pediatric Specialists3243 E Murdock St Ste 500, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 745-3311Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr. Wittler. He was consulted when my son had + line sepsis in NICU. He was the one that made them get on top of his infection. He was very knowledgeable at our 2 month appt. And he gave me a little background about his infection. I wish they would have consulted him much earlier.
About Dr. Robert Wittler, MD
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1275507048
Education & Certifications
- Letterman Army Medical Center
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
