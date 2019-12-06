Dr. Bob Wodecki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wodecki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bob Wodecki, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Statesville, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Nicolaus Copernicus Medical Academy and is affiliated with Davis Regional Medical Center, Iredell Memorial Hospital and Wilkes Regional Medical Center.
Carolina Specialty Care PA124 SUNSET HILL RD, Statesville, NC 28625 Directions (704) 872-8711
Hospital Affiliations
- Davis Regional Medical Center
- Iredell Memorial Hospital
- Wilkes Regional Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Pyramid Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I would definitely recommend Dr. Wodecki. He is a great Physician. My mom is a patient at his office. Dr. Wodecki diagnosed my mom with Lupus, after being undiagnosed, extremely sick, and back and forth in the hospital 1 year. On several occasions being in ICU and on the Ventilator at Forsyth and Iredell Memorial Hospital. Out of all the providers she saw within these two hospitals no one could tell us much of anything. Dr. Wodecki saw my mom in the hospital and he knew Immediately! Finally after a year of being deathly sick and almost dying my mom got her life back, under Dr. Wodecki's care. She is on the proper medication regiments and we are so grateful for his expertise and knowledge!
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Polish and Russian
- 1649270190
- Long Island Jewish Hospital
- St Vincent'S Hospital
- St Vincent's Hosp|St Vincent'S Hospital
- Nicolaus Copernicus Medical Academy
Dr. Wodecki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wodecki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wodecki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wodecki has seen patients for Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wodecki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wodecki speaks Polish and Russian.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Wodecki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wodecki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wodecki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wodecki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.