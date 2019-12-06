See All Rheumatologists in Statesville, NC
Dr. Bob Wodecki, MD

Rheumatology
3.7 (26)
Map Pin Small Statesville, NC
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bob Wodecki, MD

Dr. Bob Wodecki, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Statesville, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Nicolaus Copernicus Medical Academy and is affiliated with Davis Regional Medical Center, Iredell Memorial Hospital and Wilkes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Wodecki works at Carolina Specialty Care PA in Statesville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wodecki's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Specialty Care PA
    124 SUNSET HILL RD, Statesville, NC 28625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 872-8711

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Davis Regional Medical Center
  • Iredell Memorial Hospital
  • Wilkes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Chronic Pain
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Chronic Pain
Fibromyalgia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Biological Therapy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Injection Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pyramid Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Dec 06, 2019
    I would definitely recommend Dr. Wodecki. He is a great Physician. My mom is a patient at his office. Dr. Wodecki diagnosed my mom with Lupus, after being undiagnosed, extremely sick, and back and forth in the hospital 1 year. On several occasions being in ICU and on the Ventilator at Forsyth and Iredell Memorial Hospital. Out of all the providers she saw within these two hospitals no one could tell us much of anything. Dr. Wodecki saw my mom in the hospital and he knew Immediately! Finally after a year of being deathly sick and almost dying my mom got her life back, under Dr. Wodecki's care. She is on the proper medication regiments and we are so grateful for his expertise and knowledge!
    — Dec 06, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bob Wodecki, MD
    About Dr. Bob Wodecki, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish and Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649270190
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Long Island Jewish Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Vincent'S Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Vincent's Hosp|St Vincent'S Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Nicolaus Copernicus Medical Academy
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bob Wodecki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wodecki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wodecki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wodecki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wodecki works at Carolina Specialty Care PA in Statesville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Wodecki’s profile.

    Dr. Wodecki has seen patients for Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wodecki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Wodecki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wodecki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wodecki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wodecki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

