Overview of Dr. Bob Wodecki, MD

Dr. Bob Wodecki, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Statesville, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Nicolaus Copernicus Medical Academy and is affiliated with Davis Regional Medical Center, Iredell Memorial Hospital and Wilkes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wodecki works at Carolina Specialty Care PA in Statesville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.