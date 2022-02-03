Dr. Robert Wohlman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wohlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Wohlman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Wohlman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Washington Gastroenterology135 116th Ave SE Ste 560, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-4768
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Dr. R. Wohlman Washington Gastroenterology 2/14/2022 I’m writing this review because six months after my medial treatment I am still getting compliments about the results of my medical care. I started with Bellevue’s WGA because of chronic digestive issues that were affecting my “quality of life.” The nursing staff were great advocates for their patients and Dr. Wohlman is not only a fantastic doctor, but a great person. The medication and length of time prescribed worked perfectly, I can honestly say I received high-quality healthcare. I can’t be more pleased with my progress from session to session and the “life changing results.” I look and feel healthier. Best wishes to Dr. Wohlman and the Bellevue WGA family, Katrina Rucker Riverrock, BC
About Dr. Robert Wohlman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1265412019
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Medical Center
- St Vincent Hosp-Med Ctr
- St Vincent Hosp-Med Ctr
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
