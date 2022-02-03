Overview

Dr. Robert Wohlman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Wohlman works at Washington Gastroenterology in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.