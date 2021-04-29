See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Robert Wolf, MD

Dr. Robert Wolf, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (49)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Wolf, MD

Dr. Robert Wolf, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.

Dr. Wolf works at Summit Orthopedics, Spine, and Sports Medicine in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wolf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Orthopedics Spine and Sports Medicine
    3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 510, Birmingham, AL 35243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 971-1750
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grandview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Pelvic Fracture
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand Fracture
Hip Fracture
Hip Replacement
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Knee Replacement
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Total Hip Replacement
Trigger Finger
Trigger Finger Release
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
ACL Surgery
Adhesive Capsulitis
Adult Joint Reconstruction
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Arthrodesis
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Fracture Repair
Ankle Injury
Ankle Instability
Ankle Laxity
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction
Ankle Ligament Rupture
Ankle Sprain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Surgery
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Arthritic Hip Reconstruction Surgery
Arthritic Knee Reconstruction
Arthritic Shoulder Reconstruction
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Ankle
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Arthritis of the Wrist
Arthroscopic Glenoid Labrum Repair
Arthroscopic Joint Reconstruction
Arthroscopic Joint Surgery
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving
Arthroscopic Labrum Repair
Arthroscopic Meniscus Repair
Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair
Arthroscopic Shoulder Reconstruction
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery
Arthroscopic Surgery
Arthroscopic Surgery Reconstruction
Articular Cartilage Repair
Bicep Injuries
Bicep Muscle Strain
Bicep Repairs
Biceps Tendinitis
Bone and Joint Repair
Bone and Joint Replacement
Bone Tumor
Broken Finger
Broken Shoulder Blade
Carpal Fractures
Carpal Tunnel Release Surgery, Endoscopic
Carpal Tunnel Release Surgery, Open
Cartilage Damage
Cartilage Degeneration
Cartilage Disorders
Cartilage Repair
Cartilage Tear
Cartilage Transplant
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondroma
Clavicle Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dislocated Elbow
Dislocated Joint
Distal Clavicle Excision Surgery
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Arthroscopy
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Disorders
Elbow Fracture
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Ligament Reconstruction
Elbow Pain
Elbow Reconstruction
Elbow Sprain
Elbow Surgery
Elbow Tenotomy
Excision of Femur or Knee
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction
Foot and Ankle Surgery
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Foot Surgery
Fracture
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment
Fracture Care
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF)
Fractured Lower Leg
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Repair
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis)
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand and Wrist Fusion
Hand Conditions
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer
Hand Pain
Hand Reconstruction
Hand Tendon Repair
Hip Arthritis
Hip Disorders
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Injury
Hip Reconstruction Surgery
Hip Replacement Revision
Hip Replacement, Cemented
Hip Replacement, Cementless
Hip Resurfacing
Hip Sprain
Hip Surgery
Humerus Fracture
Injection of Tendon
Joint Replacement Surgery
Joint Surgery
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Arthritis
Knee Cartilage Implantation
Knee Cartilage Repair
Knee Debridement Chevron Icon
Knee Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Joint - Varus Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Knee Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Ligament Disorders Chevron Icon
Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ligament Reconstruction and Tendon Interposition (LRTI) for the Thumb Chevron Icon
Ligament Repair Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Meniscal Cyst Chevron Icon
Meniscectomy Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive, Quad-Sparing Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Open Reduction Internal Fixation (ORIF) of Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Partial Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Joint Mechanical Failure Chevron Icon
Quadriceps Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Revision of Failed Total Joint Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder, Elbow, Hand, and Wrist Joint Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Shoulder, Elbow, Hand, and Wrist Joint Replacement Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Subcromial Decompression Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendon and Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Tendon Surgery Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Torn Cartilage Chevron Icon
Total Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Tricep Injuries Chevron Icon
Tricep Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Tricep Repair Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuritis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
Wrist Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Apr 29, 2021
    Dr Wolf and Dr Wade and their staff are always friendly and helpful. They take the time To explain the treatment and plan of care thoroughly. I have used them for years for myself, family and friends. I won’t use anyone else for orthopedic or spine issues
    Daphne — Apr 29, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Wolf, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1487694188
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Sports Medicine Institute
    Residency
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Internship
    • University of Texas Health Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Pennsylvania State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Wolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolf works at Summit Orthopedics, Spine, and Sports Medicine in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Wolf’s profile.

    Dr. Wolf has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.