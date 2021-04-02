Dr. Robert Wolfgang, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolfgang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Wolfgang, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Wolfgang, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Narragansett, RI. They completed their fellowship with William Beaumont AMC
Dr. Wolfgang works at
Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine Associates360 Kingstown Rd Unit 202, Narragansett, RI 02882 Directions (401) 789-1860
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- South County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolfgang?
Great office experience. Team was polite and professional while also being welcoming and personable. Dr. Wolfgang is knowledgeable, experienced and thorough. Very good manner and demeanor.
About Dr. Robert Wolfgang, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1871587550
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont AMC
- William Beaumont AMC
- William Beaumont AMC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolfgang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolfgang accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolfgang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolfgang works at
Dr. Wolfgang has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolfgang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wolfgang speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfgang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfgang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolfgang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolfgang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.