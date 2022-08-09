Dr. Robert Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Wong, MD
Dr. Robert Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
-
1
Austin Retina Round Rock Office171 Deep Wood Dr Ste 105, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 451-0103
-
2
South Austin Office4207 James Casey St Ste 301, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 451-0103
-
3
Burnet Eye Care2801 S Water St, Burnet, TX 78611 Directions (512) 451-0103
-
4
Main Office801 W 38th St Ste 200, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 451-0103
-
5
David Weber Office2006 N US HIGHWAY 281, Marble Falls, TX 78654 Directions (512) 451-0103
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?
Efficient, professional, patient-centered office with caring and thoughtful medical personnel using high quality equipment. Dr. Wong is the best of the best in his specialty. Absolutely recommend him to anyone with retina-related issues.
About Dr. Robert Wong, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1275699274
Education & Certifications
- California Pacific Medical Center
- Scheie Eye Institute, University of Pennsylvania
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.