Dr. Robert Wong, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (70)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Wong, MD

Dr. Robert Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.

Dr. Wong works at Austin Retina Associates in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Austin, TX, Burnet, TX and Marble Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Retina Round Rock Office
    171 Deep Wood Dr Ste 105, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 451-0103
  2. 2
    South Austin Office
    4207 James Casey St Ste 301, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 451-0103
  3. 3
    Burnet Eye Care
    2801 S Water St, Burnet, TX 78611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 451-0103
  4. 4
    Main Office
    801 W 38th St Ste 200, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 451-0103
  5. 5
    David Weber Office
    2006 N US HIGHWAY 281, Marble Falls, TX 78654 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 451-0103

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?

    Aug 09, 2022
    Efficient, professional, patient-centered office with caring and thoughtful medical personnel using high quality equipment. Dr. Wong is the best of the best in his specialty. Absolutely recommend him to anyone with retina-related issues.
    K. Kelly — Aug 09, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Wong, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275699274
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • California Pacific Medical Center
    Residency
    • Scheie Eye Institute, University of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
