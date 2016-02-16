Overview

Dr. Robert Wong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.



Dr. Wong works at Hawaii Gastroenterology Specialists in Aiea, HI with other offices in Pearl City, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.