Overview

Dr. Robert Woodruff, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wilburton, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mcalester Regional Health Center.



Dr. Woodruff works at Woodruff Family Medical Clinic in Wilburton, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.