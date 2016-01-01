See All Podiatrists in Jackson, MS
Overview of Dr. Robert Woodruff, DPM

Dr. Robert Woodruff, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jackson, MS. 

Dr. Woodruff works at Medical Care Associates P A in Jackson, MS with other offices in Hazlehurst, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Woodruff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Care Associates P A
    3855 Azalea Dr, Jackson, MS 39206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 366-7063
  2. 2
    Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Copiah
    550 Caldwell Dr, Hazlehurst, MS 39083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 894-1448
  3. 3
    Jackson Hinds Comp Hlth. Ctr Dental Mo
    3502 W Northside Dr, Jackson, MS 39213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 362-5321
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  4. 4
    J H C H C South
    145 Raymond Rd, Jackson, MS 39204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 372-1800
  5. 5
    Ms State Board of Health Paren
    350 W Woodrow Wilson Ave, Jackson, MS 39213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 709-5130

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Robert Woodruff, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336220177
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Woodruff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woodruff has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodruff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Woodruff has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodruff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodruff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodruff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

