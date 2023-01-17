Overview

Dr. Robert Woods, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They completed their fellowship with VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY



Dr. Woods works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Lebanon in Lebanon, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Regurgitation, Mitral Valve Stenosis and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.