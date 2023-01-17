See All Cardiologists in Lebanon, TN
Dr. Robert Woods, MD

Cardiology
4.7 (38)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Robert Woods, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They completed their fellowship with VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY

Dr. Woods works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Lebanon in Lebanon, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Regurgitation, Mitral Valve Stenosis and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Lebanon
    100 Physicians Way Ste 300, Lebanon, TN 37090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 823-5019

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Chest Pain
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Chest Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Chest Pain
Aortic Stenosis
Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Aortic Valve Disease
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Hypertension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Carotid Artery Disease
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Endocarditis
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Nuclear Stress Testing
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Septal Defect
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tetralogy of Fallot
Third Degree Heart Block
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
Aneurysm of Heart
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Coarctation of the Aorta
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Block
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Limb Swelling
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease)
Long QT Syndrome
Marfan Syndrome
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Pulmonary Edema
Second Degree Heart Block
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Robert Woods, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1457465668
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
    • Tristar Summit Medical Center
    • Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Woods, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woods is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Woods has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woods works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Lebanon in Lebanon, TN. View the full address on Dr. Woods’s profile.

    Dr. Woods has seen patients for Aortic Valve Regurgitation, Mitral Valve Stenosis and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woods on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woods.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woods, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woods appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.