Dr. Robert Woods, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woods is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Woods, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Woods, MD
Dr. Robert Woods, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Woods works at
Dr. Woods' Office Locations
-
1
About Face9767 N 91st St, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 314-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woods?
Dr. Woods performed a neck/lower facelift on me. My biggest issue was sagging, drapey, neck. I was fearful of being overdone. I was also concerned about long recovery time. No problem. Dr. Woods explained the extensive measures he takes to minimize swelling and bruising. I had very light bruising (cheeks only), easily concealed, but gone within 7 days. Swelling was also modest. Incisions were neat, with no excess bleeding or scabbing and very well disguised behind the hairline. My hair easily concealed the healing incisions. I am now one month out, and extremely happy with the results. Very natural and not overdone, yet SUCH a huge improvement. Folks who knew I was having it done are stunned and those who didn’t can’t figure out why I look better/different. Everyone comments that the results are very natural. Couldn’t be happier. Dr. Woods is thorough and pleasant, and with Kathy, you are efficiently and professionally treated. Highly recommend. A+
About Dr. Robert Woods, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1558329011
Education & Certifications
- UC
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University of Arizona
- Occidental College
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woods has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woods accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woods works at
Dr. Woods has seen patients for Labyrinthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woods on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woods.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woods, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woods appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.