Dr. Robert Wooten, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Wooten, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Locations
Gastroenterology Ctr of the Mid South1310 Wolf Park Dr, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 624-5151
Gastro 18000 Wolf River Blvd Ste 200, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 747-3630
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have received my last two colonoscopies from Dr. Wooten and found him and his staff to be very professional and knowledgeable in his areas of expertise. I've also seen him for some intestinal issues.
About Dr. Robert Wooten, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1437134020
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wooten has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wooten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wooten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wooten has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wooten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wooten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wooten.
