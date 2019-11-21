Overview of Dr. Robert Wooton, DO

Dr. Robert Wooton, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Dr. Wooton works at Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center in Berkeley Heights, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ and Rutherford, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.