Overview

Dr. Robert Wright, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Thornton, CO. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center and St. Anthony North Hospital.



Dr. Wright works at Denver Dermatology Consultants - Thornton in Thornton, CO with other offices in Wheat Ridge, CO and Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.