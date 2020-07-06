Dr. Robert Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Wright, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Wright, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Thornton, CO. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center and St. Anthony North Hospital.
Locations
Thornton1551 Milky Way, Thornton, CO 80260 Directions (303) 426-4525
Denver Dermatology Consultants8550 W 38th Ave Ste 108, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 426-4525
Stapleton Location2970 Quebec St, Denver, CO 80207 Directions (303) 426-4525
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- St. Anthony North Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I used Dr. Wright for skin cancer care for many years and was always 100% satisfied with the care I received and with his professionalism and expertise. Sadly, he's retired now; he will be missed.
About Dr. Robert Wright, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1275544421
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Genl Hospital
- Virginia Mason Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.