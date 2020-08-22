Dr. Wulwick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Wulwick, MD
Dr. Robert Wulwick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY.
NYU Langone Women's Health Associates - New Hyde Park2500 Marcus Ave Ste 105, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 358-1200
NYU Langone Women's Health Associates - Woodbury155 Froehlich Farm Blvd, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 240-7940
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr wulwick has been my OB/GYN for 40years. He delivered my3 children, and is the kindest, most caring human being. I was not the easiest of patients,(The hubby thinks i,m still not easy!) had my own very strong thoughts about wanting a natural delivery, (40 years ago), etc. I went through a few gynecologists who would not work with me. But, thankfully, in my fourth month, I found Dr. Wulwick! Even though I had to travel 40 minutes to his office, for visits, (He was on the south shore then), it was worth it. because he was kind, patient, Gentle, and just wonderful. Hopefully, he won,t retire soon.
- English
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Dr. Wulwick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wulwick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wulwick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wulwick.
