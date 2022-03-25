Dr. Robert Yaghoubian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yaghoubian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Yaghoubian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Yaghoubian, MD
Dr. Robert Yaghoubian, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New Milford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Sharon Hospital.
Dr. Yaghoubian's Office Locations
New Milford Podiatry LLC131 Kent Rd, New Milford, CT 06776 Directions (860) 355-8000
Susan M Parisi MD LLC50 AMENIA RD, Sharon, CT 06069 Directions (860) 364-0134
New England Psychiatric Associates LLC50 Hospital Hill Rd, Sharon, CT 06069 Directions (860) 355-8000
Hand Center at OrthoConnecticut2 Riverview Dr, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 797-1500Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Sharon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I consulted with Dr Yaghoubian regarding problems with my right hand. He explained very clearly how we should proceed. Not only did he personally call my husband after the procedure, but also took the time to call and check on me later in the afternoon. I totally recommend both Dr Yaghoubian and Western Surgical.
About Dr. Robert Yaghoubian, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1104915487
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
