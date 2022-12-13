Overview of Dr. Robert Yamane, MD

Dr. Robert Yamane, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Calabasas, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UCLA school of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Yamane works at UCLA Health MPTF Calabasas in Calabasas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.