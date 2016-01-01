Dr. Yang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Yang, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Yang, MD
Dr. Robert Yang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bloomington, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and United Hospital.
Dr. Yang's Office Locations
Allina Health Bloomington Clinic7920 Old Cedar Ave S, Bloomington, MN 55425 Directions (608) 215-7030
Kath Charles E DDS1021 Bandana Blvd E Ste 100, Saint Paul, MN 55108 Directions (651) 241-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Yang, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 6 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
