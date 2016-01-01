Overview of Dr. Robert Yang, MD

Dr. Robert Yang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bloomington, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and United Hospital.



Dr. Yang works at Allina Health Bloomington Clinic in Bloomington, MN with other offices in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.